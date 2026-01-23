Investornewsbreaks SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Raises $25 Million In Registered Direct Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ: SKYX), a smart home platform technology company focused on making homes and buildings safe and smart as the new standard, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with one fundamental institutional investor to raise $25 million in gross proceeds through a registered direct offering, issuing 10 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $2.50 per share with no warrants, with net proceeds intended for working capital and general corporate purposes and the closing expected on or about Jan. 26, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, with Roth Capital Partners acting as exclusive placement agent.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) is a technology platform company focused on making homes and buildings safe, advanced, and smart as the new standard. As electricity is present in every home and building, SKYX is developing disruptive plug & play technologies designed to modernize traditional electrical infrastructure while improving safety, functionality, and ease of use.

The Company holds over 100 issued and pending U.S. and global patents and owns 60 lighting and home décor websites serving both retail and professional markets. SKYX's platform emphasizes high-quality design, simplicity, and enhanced safety, with applications intended for every room in residential, commercial, hospitality, and institutional buildings worldwide.

SKYX's technologies support recurring revenue opportunities through product interchangeability, upgrades, AI-enabled services, monitoring, and subscriptions. The Company follows a“razor-and-blades” model, anchored by its advanced ceiling electrical outlet platform and an expanding portfolio of plug & play smart home products, including lighting, recessed and down lights, emergency and exit signage, ceiling fans, chandeliers, indoor and outdoor fixtures, and themed lighting solutions. Its plug & play technology enables rapid installation in high-rise buildings and hotels, reducing deployment timelines from months to days.

SKYX estimates its U.S. total addressable market at approximately $500 billion, with more than 4.2 billion ceiling applications in the U.S. alone. Revenue streams are expected to include product sales, licensing, royalties, subscriptions, monitoring services, and the sale of global country rights.

