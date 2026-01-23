Investornewsbreaks Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) Advances American Fusion Strategy With Expanded Texatron(TM) IP Portfolio

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Renewal Fuels (OTC: RNWF), operating under its American Fusion(TM) platform, together with its wholly owned subsidiary Kepler Fusion Technologies Inc., provided an update on the scope and advancement of Kepler's intellectual property portfolio supporting its proprietary Texatron(TM) aneutronic fusion platform, highlighting a foundational fusion patent family anchored by pending U.S. applications covering a novel hollow toroidal reactor architecture, an active trade secret program, filed U.S. trademarks for“Texatron(TM)” and“American Fusion(TM),” and a rapidly expanding patent estate with dozens of filings initiated and hundreds more in development as of mid-December 2025, underscoring the company's focus on long-term technology defensibility, structured progression toward commercialization, and protection of long-term shareholder value.

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company's strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

