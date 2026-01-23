403
Thousands Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 23 (Petra)-- Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque drew thousands of worshipers amid increased security by Israeli occupation forces at military checkpoints, on Jerusalem's streets, and in the Old City.
About 60,000 people attended Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to Palestinian media agencies.
Israeli occupation troops were widely dispersed across Jerusalem's streets, the Old City, the Al-Aqsa Mosque area, and military checkpoints.
The mosque and the Old City were surrounded by roadblocks up by soldiers, who stopped worshipers en route to the mosque, checked their identification, and barred a number of young males from entering.
