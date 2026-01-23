Jordan Extends 24/7 Electricity To Thousands Of Families In Azraq Refugee Camp

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 23 (Petra)-- As part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to enhance refugee stability and improve the quality of services provided to them, the spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Jordan, Youssef Taha, announced that thousands of refugee families in Azraq Camp are now enjoying round-the-clock electricity for the first time since the camp was established.Taha explained that this achievement was made possible through the implementation of the Energy Distribution Units project, carried out in cooperation with relevant Jordanian authorities and UNHCR partners. The project introduced a more equitable and efficient system for managing electricity within the camp, ensuring continuous power supply to families in line with their daily needs.He added that the project has had a positive impact on various aspects of life in the camp, particularly in education and healthcare. Students are now able to study after sunset, medical equipment can operate without interruption, and overall safety has improved, contributing to better and more dignified living conditions for families.Taha noted that Jordan's decision to connect the camp to the national electricity grid significantly enhanced the reliability of power supply. Previously, electricity was available for a maximum of only 15 hours per day, which negatively affected refugees' daily lives.He stated that approximately 2,000 families, comprising more than 10,500 refugees, are currently benefiting from 24/7 electricity. The system relies on solar power plants within the camp, the South Amman Solar Power Plant, and the Green Corridor project funded by the European Investment Bank which supports the integration of renewable energy and strengthens the national electricity grid.Taha affirmed that UNHCR, in cooperation with Jordanian authorities and the Electricity Distribution Company (EDCO), will continue working to expand the Energy Distribution Units project to cover more families, further reinforcing Jordan's role in supporting refugees and providing sustainable essential services within the camp.