First Commercial Flight Lands At Amman City Airport After Reopening

Amman, Jan. 23 (Petra)-- The first commercial flight of Air Cairo Airlines landed, on Friday, at Amman City Airport, arriving from Assiut in Upper Egypt, marking the official resumption of commercial operations at the airport.The Chief Executive Officer of the Jordanian Airports Company, Ahmad Al-Azzam, said that the inaugural flight departed today from Amman City Airport to Assiut, Arab Republic of Egypt. He noted that this flight represents the first of a series of scheduled services the airport will begin operating, after previously functioning under limited operational conditions.Al-Azzam added that, as of today, flights will continue on a regular basis, with Air Cairo operating two flights per week. He also announced that Jazeera Airways will begin operating two weekly flights from the State of Kuwait starting early next month, as part of the airport's renewed operations.He explained that the resumption of flights follows the completion of all necessary airside and landside preparations at the airport.For his part, Air Cairo's agent in Jordan and Sales Manager, Ahmad Sallam, expressed his delight at the arrival of the airline's first flight from Assiut to the heart of Amman via Amman City Airport, making Air Cairo the first airline to operate at the airport.Sallam stated that two weekly flights will be operated every Wednesday and Friday, with services departing from Assiut and returning to the same destination. Each flight will carry approximately 170 passengers.