Qatar Charity Supports Education In The Gambia With School Bag Distribution

As part of its efforts to strengthen the education sector and with the generous support of donors in Qatar, Qatar Charity (QC) delivered 500 school bags to The Gambia's Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MOBSE) at an official ceremony.

The event was attended by Habibatou Drammeh, Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, along with senior officials and education representatives. This initiative underscores Qatar Charity's commitment to expanding access to quality education and reducing the financial burden on families by providing school bags with essential materials. The support helps students stay focused on their studies, particularly in underserved communities.

In a press statement, Drammeh expressed her deep appreciation to Qatar Charity and its partners, describing the initiative as a testament to the strong and fruitful partnership in supporting education in The Gambia. The minister emphasised that investing in children's education remains the most effective path to building a brighter and more prosperous future for the country, calling for continued international co-operation and solidarity to advance this vital sector.

Momodou Jeng, director of Curriculum, Research, Evaluation and Development at MoBSE, lauded the support, describing it as a“timely intervention” that directly alleviates pressure on families, improves school enrollment, and strengthens academic performance, especially in marginalised areas.

Mustafa Essatte, country director of Qatar Charity's The Gambia Branch, said the initiative reflects the organisation's commitment to expanding access to quality education, strengthening literacy and numeracy skills, supporting girls' education, and integrating Arabic and Qur'anic schools into the national education system.

He added that the project is implemented under the co-operation agreement signed with the Ministry of Education in May 2023, noting Qatar Charity's ongoing efforts to mobilise donor support for sustainable, high-impact educational programmes.

This intervention builds on the distribution inaugurated by Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, strengthening Qatar Charity's educational support efforts. In December, President Barrow participated in the distribution of 1,950 school bags to Qatar Charity–sponsored orphans during the rollout of the Economic Support Project, in the presence of Jassim Abdullah Jassim, advisor to Qatar Charity's CEO, Abdullah al Kuwari, Second Secretary at the Embassy of the State of Qatar, and senior officials and partners.