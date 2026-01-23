Qatar Active Role In Enhancing Global Peace And Security Highlighted At WEF

HE the Permanent Representative of Qatar in Geneva Dr Hind bint Abdulrahman al-Muftah yesterday took part in a panel discussion on shaping international relations through dialogue, which was held as part of the activities in the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.

During the session, Her Excellency noted that the multilateral system was facing unprecedented challenges, marked by intensified competition among major powers and the growing politicisation of multilateral action, in addition to eroding trust in international institutions, particularly in contexts of protracted conflicts and crises.

This has contributed to a state of relative paralysis in the international system's ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging and prolonged crises, she said.

Her Excellency mentioned the launch of third edition of the Global Cooperation Barometer 2026, which measures levels of international co-operation across five main areas: trade and capital, innovation and technology, climate and natural capital, health and well-being, and peace and security. She noted that the report underscored that addressing major global challenges cannot be achieved through unilateral efforts by states, but rather requires renewed international engagement and the establishment of flexible and well-defined frameworks for co-operation.

Her Excellency pointed out that Qatar plays an active role in supporting global efforts to enhance international peace and security, achieve sustainable development, protect human rights, provide humanitarian assistance, and contribute to peacekeeping operations.

She noted Doha has become a leading international platform for dialogue by hosting conferences, meetings, and workshops dedicated to mediation, peacebuilding, development, and the promotion of a culture of peace.

International conflicts were no longer merely sporadic military confrontations, but have become a central driver in reshaping the global political and economic order, with repercussions for economic systems, technological competition, cyberspace, and energy and food security, she stressed. This reality reflects a more complex international landscape characterised by multidimensional competition and shifting alliance maps, she added.

Despite the approach of 2030, now only four years away, collective progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals remains faltering she said adding this requires strengthening a multilateral approach that improves integration between humanitarian action, development, and peace-building, enhancing coherence and collective impact, particularly for the most vulnerable groups affected by conflicts and humanitarian emergencies.

Her Excellency affirmed that the United Nations still possesses strong and effective tools to preserve and strengthen regional and international co-operation if they are employed strategically and comprehensively. She noted that this includes investing in preventive diplomacy and mediation, supporting political solutions before crises escalate, backing peace-building efforts, protecting and promoting human rights, and expanding co-ordination with regional organisations and civil society.

She added that even amid fragmentation and polarisation, the United Nations can play a decisive role in sustaining and reinvigorating global engagement through political leadership, practical co-operation, and advancing institutional reform.

She further noted that through inclusive dialogue, results-oriented action, preventive diplomacy, effective communication, and continuous renewal, the United Nations can help bridge gaps and maintain constructive regional and global co-operation in an international environment increasingly marked by uncertainty.

Guided by Qatar's firm belief in the importance of establishing a strong strategic partnership with the United Nations, she stressed Qatar's active role in supporting international efforts to enhance global peace and security and achieve sustainable development.

Her Excellency stressed that strengthening regional and global co-operation requires sustained and co-ordinated action across several interconnected tracks, particularly in light of mounting pressures on trust in multilateralism and the growing global challenges. She underlined the importance of reforming global governance and restoring the credibility of international institutions by modernising decision-making mechanisms, especially within the Security Council, to make them more representative, inclusive, and equitable.

She added that this also requires enhancing transparency and accountability within the multilateral system, and engaging developing countries as genuine partners in shaping global priorities and decisions, rather than merely as stakeholders.

Her Excellency further emphasised the need to prioritise preventive diplomacy and mediation as cost-effective and politically sustainable tools for achieving peace, while increasing investment in early-warning systems, conflict analysis, and preventive measures, and maintaining sustained support for mediation efforts at both regional and local levels. She stressed that promoting political solutions that take into account the cultural, social, and political specificities of each region is essential to ensuring long-term legitimacy and stability.

Her Excellency highlighted the importance of strengthening co-operation in addressing cross-border challenges such as climate change, pandemics, food and water insecurity, migration, and displacement, noting that making tangible progress on these issues is fundamental to restoring public trust in multilateral action, given their direct and lasting impact on people's daily lives and long-term well-being.

She underscored the importance of systematically enhancing the role of women in dialogue, mediation, and peace-building, noting that accumulated experience demonstrates that meaningful participation by women leads to more sustainable peace agreements, greater social cohesion, and faster, more inclusive post-conflict recovery. She affirmed that advancing gender equality in peace processes is a strategic necessity and also emphasised that empowering civil society and youth is a cornerstone of sustainable peace and co-operation, explaining that supporting cross-border initiatives in education, technology, peace-building, and social cohesion helps counter hate speech, polarisation, and disinformation, while simultaneously fostering a culture of dialogue, innovation, and shared responsibility across generations.

Multilateral co-operation remains an indispensable necessity despite the challenges facing the international system she stressed. The United Nations' ability, through its close partnership with member states, regional organisations, and communities, to adapt, rebuild trust, and draw on successful regional experiences will be a decisive factor in shaping the future of global governance, delivering effective responses to shared crises, and building a more peaceful, stable, and resilient world, she added. (QNA)