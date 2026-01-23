Strong Winds, Very Cold Night Ahead

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather conditions inshore until 6am on Saturday will be relatively cold during the daytime, with scattered clouds, turning cold to very cold at night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report. The department also warned of strong winds.

Offshore conditions are expected to be partly cloudy.

Inshore winds will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly, ranging between 3 and 13 knots, while offshore winds will be southwesterly to southeasterly at speeds of 4 to 14 knots.

Sea state inshore will range from 1 to 3 feet, rising to 2 to 4 feet offshore.

Visibility is expected to range between 5 and 10 kilometres both inshore and offshore.