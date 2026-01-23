QFZ Discusses Sustainable Trade, Resilient Connectivity In Davos

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, which took place from January 19- 23, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

QFZ's delegation was led by its Chief Executive Officer, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani.

The event saw the participation of global government leaders, senior political and economic officials and experts from Qatar, and around the world.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani took part in a panel discussion held at the Invest Qatar Pavilion on the sidelines of QFZ's participation at WEF, with the theme "Cooperation, Growth and Sustainability in a New Era".

The panel discussed building sustainable trade and connectivity for the next decade to encourage global cooperation. It also discussed; how free zones, advanced logistics and digital platforms can attract investment, raise transparency and meet environmental and social expectations - drawing lessons from recent disruptions and successful cross-border collaborations.

HE Sheikh Mohammed elaborated in the session highlighting how Qatar's free zones enable resilient and sustainable connectivity, support supply chain efficiency, and help companies scale into global markets benefiting from faster clearance, direct access to air and sea freight and seamless integration into global trade routes.

QFZ participation in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos comes as part of the State of Qatar's official delegation in the "Invest Qatar Pavilion".

