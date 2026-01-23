Deputy Secretary Rigas' Travel To Thailand

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas traveled to Thailand from January 22-24 to strengthen the Department's operational posture and deepen our U.S.-Thai alliance.

Deputy Secretary Rigas was honored to join American citizens and senior Thai officials to dedicate the United States' new Consulate General Compound in Chiang Mai, which replaces the previous facility that the United States used for over 75 years. The Deputy Secretary also met with senior Thai government officials in Bangkok to discuss how we can continue to strengthen our bilateral diplomatic relationship as well as to reiterate U.S. support for the Thai-Cambodia ceasefire and continued implementation of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords.

Deputy Secretary Rigas' travel demonstrates the U.S. commitment to Thailand and builds on the Administration's efforts to foster a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region.