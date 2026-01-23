Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With Colombian Foreign Minister Villavicencio

2026-01-23 02:01:34
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio to discuss shared priorities, including commercial ties, regional security cooperation, and counternarcotics efforts.

Both officials spoke in advance of the upcoming presidential bilateral meeting in February, where President Trump and President Petro will continue to advance issues of mutual importance between the United States and Colombia.

U.S. Department of State

