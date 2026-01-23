Secretary Rubio's Call With Haitian Prime Minister Fils-Aimé

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Haitian Prime Minister Alix Fils-Aimé to reaffirm U.S. support for Haiti's stability and security. Secretary Rubio emphasized the importance of his continued tenure as Haiti's Prime Minister to combat terrorist gangs and stabilize the island. The current violence caused by gangs can only be stopped with consistent, strong leadership, with the full support of the Haitian people. The Secretary added the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) must be dissolved by February 7 without corrupt actors seeking to interfere in Haiti's path to elected governance for their own gains. Haiti's leader must choose Haiti's stability. The United States will ensure there is a steep cost for corrupt politicians who support vicious gangs and wreak terrorism on Haiti.