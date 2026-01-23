Upsizetm Clinic Opens 23Rd Location In Greenwood Village, Bringing Advanced Male Enhancement Procedures To The Denver Metro Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National leader in non-surgical male aesthetics expands Colorado presence with Dr. James Harris

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpsizeTM Clinic, the nation's leading provider of non-surgical male enhancement procedures, announces the opening of its 23rd location in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The new clinic brings UpsizeTM's renowned male enhancement procedures to the Denver metropolitan area for the first time.

The Greenwood Village clinic will be led by Dr. James Harris, who joins the UpsizeTM network to deliver expert care to Colorado men seeking safe, effective aesthetic solutions.

"We're excited to bring the UpsizeTM Procedure to the Denver area," said Dr. Harris. "Men deserve access to proven, minimally invasive options that deliver real results. Our approach prioritizes patient safety, discretion, and natural-looking outcomes.”

The Greenwood Village location offers UpsizeTM's full range of services, including the signature UpsizeTM Procedure and botulinum toxin treatments. These minimally invasive procedures require no surgery and no downtime, allowing patients to return to normal activities immediately.

The Colorado expansion marks a significant milestone for UpsizeTM Clinic as it continues to grow its national footprint. With 23 locations now operating across the United States and internationally, UpsizeTM has established itself as the trusted name in non-surgical male aesthetic medicine.

Men interested in learning more about the UpsizeTM Procedure can schedule a confidential consultation by calling 1-813-303-8965 or visiting .

About UpsizeTM Clinic

Headquartered in Roseville, California, UpsizeTM Clinic specializes in minimally invasive, non-surgical male enhancement treatments. The company's proprietary procedures have earned recognition for their safety profile, immediate results, and high patient satisfaction rates. With 23 locations across the United States and international expansion into Panama and Canada, UpsizeTM continues to lead innovation in male aesthetic medicine.

Media Resources:

Watch Dr. Joel Pash discuss the UpsizeTM Procedure with podcast host Jordan Harbinger:

Corporate Headquarters:

UpsizeTM LLC

5 Medical Plaza Dr, Suite 150

Roseville, CA 95661

CONTACT: Media Contact: Gen Marina Press Relations, UpsizeTM LLC Phone: 1-516-774-5141 Email:... Website: