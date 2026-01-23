Maharashtra's Participation At WEF Marked A Defining Moment In State's Global Engagement: Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Davos, Jan 24 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Maharashtra arrived at Davos not just to participate, but also to lead, adding that the state's participation at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 marked a defining moment in the state's global engagement.

At Davos, CM Fadnavis said Maharashtra positioned itself as India's growth engine, bold in ambition and strong in execution. Through high-level bilateral meetings and global discussions, the state clearly articulated a vision of future-ready growth that translates policy into action.

“A key outcome was the scale of investment and strategic partnerships secured. Maharashtra attracted investment commitments worth Rs 30 lakh crore, with 83 per cent through FDI, spanning sectors from industry and services to AI, data centres, GCCs, semiconductors, fintech, EVs, and digital infrastructure. Maharashtra's credibility lies in execution. More than 75 per cent of the Davos 2025 commitments are already being implemented on the ground. Growth is also inclusive, extending beyond MMR and Pune to regions across Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra,” he said.

CM Fadnavis stated that a major highlight of the engagements at Davos was the announcement of Innovation City.

“Conceived as a bold, future-ready ecosystem, Innovation City will anchor cutting-edge research, breakthrough technologies, and high-impact, innovation-led enterprises, positioning Maharashtra at the forefront of AI-driven growth and next-generation development on the global stage. Other landmark initiatives, such as the Raigad Pen Growth Centre and Mumbai's Circular Economy Plan, reflect Maharashtra's intent to lead at scale and with global relevance,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister said that the government alone will develop a circular economy in Mumbai for the treatment of waste and water. This will help curb the air pollution in the city. He added that the circular economy initiative will be replicated in other cities.

“Our successful stint at Davos 2026 has made it clear that Maharashtra is not preparing for the future. Maharashtra is building it,” he noted.