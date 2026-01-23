Storms Don't Scare Us, We Were Raised In Them: Uddhav Thackeray

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Marking the beginning of the birth centenary year of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday in a scathing attack on the Eknath Shinde faction and the BJP.

He said the issue of treachery is not new to Maharashtra -- it is an ancient curse. Whenever an enemy finds victory impossible, they seek the help of traitors.

He invoked history to address recent political shifts stating that“had the saffron flag never been betrayed from within, Maharashtra would have rewritten the history of the world".

He further noted,“Storms don't scare us, we were raised in them.” He further criticized his opponents for failing to take pride in their lineage, saying, "I cannot help it if the opposition is ashamed to take their own father's name."

Thackeray accused "two traders" (referring to the central leadership) of using the party's own people as weapons against it. He alleged that the recent Mumbai elections saw unprecedented use of money power.

"Envelopes were pushed under doors when they remained closed. You may buy votes with money, but how will you buy hearts?" he questioned.

He challenged his rivals to attempt a complete erasure of the Thackeray legacy. "Erase the 'Thackeray' name, erase the 'Shiv Sena' name, and then try to dream of ruling Mumbai and Maharashtra." Hs delivered a stirring speech, reflecting on the party's legacy and issuing a fierce challenge to political rivals.

Shared on a public stage with his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, the address blended nostalgia with a firm vow to protect the identity of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Reflecting on his shared childhood with Raj Thackeray, Uddhav stated, "Raj and I grew up playing in storms. No one needs to teach us how to fight one. Only the person carrying the weight of responsibility on their shoulders knows how difficult it is to balance that burden while battling the wind."

Emphasising the fight for the rights of the Marathi man, Thackeray urged his supporters to take a solemn oath. "Balasaheb taught us how to live with dignity. If we forget that, our destiny will be to live as slaves to two traders. I will never live as a slave to them, even if it costs me my life," he declared.

Addressing the loss of the Mayor's post in Mumbai, he reminded the cadre that the party had held the fort for 25 years through their merit. "Citizens must decide who protects them and who is merely trading their interests."

Describing the current internal state of the party, Thackeray used the metaphor of a tree. "The shedding of leaves is necessary. The rotten leaves must fall so that new buds can bloom. Those who were sold have no life left in them; they cannot give strength to the tree." Thackeray called for a fresh start.

"We have suffered a narrow defeat, and the opposition has introduced new techniques to win elections. But we will start anew. As long as you remain Shiv Sainiks, I remain your party chief. We are fighting, and we will continue to fight."