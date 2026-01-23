US Lawmakers Warn Airport Security May Fuel Immigrant Fears

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 23 (IANS) US lawmakers have expressed concerns that routine domestic air travel could increasingly intersect with immigration enforcement, creating fear among immigrant communities, including lawful visa holders and international students.

The issue surfaced this week during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on airport security and cybersecurity oversight.

Transportation Security Administration Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill confirmed that TSA shares certain information within the Department of Homeland Security. She said the practice supports national security and has existed across administrations.

McNeill rejected claims that TSA routinely transfers passenger lists to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for immigration enforcement purposes. She said TSA officers are not immigration agents and remain focused on aviation security.

Still, several Democratic lawmakers said the lack of transparency around inter-agency data sharing has fueled anxiety.

They warned that immigrants may fear secondary screening, questioning, or referral, even when traveling lawfully within the United States.

Lawmakers said such fears can discourage people from flying, affecting work, education, and family travel.

The issue is especially significant for Indian nationals, one of the largest immigrant groups in the United States. That includes skilled professionals, international students, and families with mixed immigration status.

Many rely on domestic air travel to commute for work, attend universities, or visit family across states.

Lawmakers said heightened enforcement rhetoric and high-profile immigration operations have already increased fear within immigrant communities. They warned that airport security should not be perceived as an extension of immigration enforcement.

Civil liberties advocates said unclear boundaries between agencies risk undermining trust in public institutions.

McNeill said TSA operates under statutory authority and shares information within DHS as part of a coordinated security approach. She emphasized that TSA's mission is limited to transportation security and does not include immigration enforcement.

However, several lawmakers said assurances alone are not enough. They called for clearer rules, written guidance and stronger oversight. Members of Congress said they would seek written clarification from DHS on what information is shared, under what authority and with what safeguards.

They also questioned whether current practices could have a chilling effect on lawful domestic travel.