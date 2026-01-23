Consecutive International Participations Highlight Letsia's Strategic Direction Toward Building A Strong Global Presence

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)has continued to strengthen its international presence through consecutive participations in several prominent global conferences, includingand, reflecting the group's strategic direction toward expanding its global footprint and building a strong international network that supports its long-term growth objectives.

These participations were attended by, Chairman of the Board, who took part in key discussions and delivered remarks during the events, sharing Letsia's vision across innovation, investment, and the development of integrated ecosystems that connect education, entrepreneurship, and technology.

During his participation, Moawad emphasized that engagement in global conferences such as Billion Followers Summit and INSEC goes beyond visibility, serving as a platform for building meaningful partnerships, exchanging expertise, and gaining direct exposure to global trends and best practices that support the group's expansion strategy.

He added that Letsia's current phase is characterized by a strong focus on international engagement and direct interaction with entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders, reinforcing the group's ambition to establish a globally oriented organization capable of delivering innovative solutions and creating sustainable impact across the sectors in which it operates.

These participations form part of a broader series of international initiatives undertaken by Letsia in recent months, reaffirming the group's commitment to building a sustainable global presence and strengthening its position as a forward-looking group that combines strategic investment, innovation, and long-term relationship building.