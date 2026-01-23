Ipsos: Monthly Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights - December 2025
| Date
| Shares
|Voting rights
|Theoretical*
|Exercisable**
|31 December 2025
|43,203,225
|49,128,937
|49,076,688
*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.
**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.
