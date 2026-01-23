Half-year report on the liquidity contract signed between AIR France-KLM and Rothschild Martin Maurel

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Air France-KLM to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

0 Securities

€9,942,376

During the period from August 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, a total of: