Half-Year Report On The Liquidity Contract Signed Between AIR France-KLM And Rothschild Martin Maurel
|Number of transactions performed
|Number of shares traded
|Transactions amounts in €
|Purchase
|19,770
|6,715,379
|80,103,544.01
|Sale
|23,921
|6,715,379
|79,962,657.33
It should be noted that upon its implementation on August 1, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
0 Securities
€10,000,000
Relations Investisseurs
Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami
... ...
Website:
Attachment
-
Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité ENG VERSION
