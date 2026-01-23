Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Half-Year Report On The Liquidity Contract Signed Between AIR France-KLM And Rothschild Martin Maurel


2026-01-23 11:46:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, January 23, 2026

Half-year report on the liquidity contract signed between AIR France-KLM and Rothschild Martin Maurel

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Air France-KLM to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

0 Securities
€9,942,376

During the period from August 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, a total of:

Number of transactions performed Number of shares traded Transactions amounts in €
Purchase 19,770 6,715,379 80,103,544.01
Sale 23,921 6,715,379 79,962,657.33

It should be noted that upon its implementation on August 1, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

0 Securities
€10,000,000

Relations Investisseurs

Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami

... ...

Website:

Attachment

  • Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité ENG VERSION

MENAFN23012026004107003653ID1110641902



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search