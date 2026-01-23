Anurag Basu's 31St Year Of Saraswati Pooja Marks Reunion Of Dangal Sisters Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 23 (IANS) Actresses Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh were seen reuniting at filmmaker Anurag Basu's house for Saraswati Pooja, marking the reunion of Dangal sisters.

Actress Mahima Chaudhary along with her beautiful daughter was also seen seeking the blessings of Maa Saraswati at the Pooja.

Actress Sayani Gupta shared a series of warm pictures from the 31st year of Saraswati Puja celebrations held at Basu's residence.

One of the pictures features a group photo that has Rupali Ganguly, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sayani Gupta and others seated together in front of the beautifully decorated idol of Maa Saraswati.

Actress Rupali Ganguly was seen dressed in a gorgeous a saree with hues of orange, draped in a traditional Bengali style.

Sharing the images, Sayani Gupta wrote on her social media account,“Saraswati Bidyeboti The one day we wait for all year. Thank you Tani di, Dada and the entire family for bringing us together each year for Ma. #31years.”

In the videos shared by Gupta, music composer Pritam can be seen chanting the holy mantras as Sayani repeats them and offers her prayers to the divine.

You can also see a glimpse of actor Aditya Roy Kapur as well in the video.

For the uninitiated, Saraswati Pooja celebrated on Vasant Panchami, marks the worship of Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, art, and learning. The festival holds deep cultural significance in Indian households especially that have a stark inclination towards the field of art and music.

Talking about Anurag Basu, the filmmaker has been celebrating the festival of Saraswati Pooja every year, for 31 years now.

It marks as an annual event that brings together members of the film fraternity, especially from the Bengali community.

–IANS

