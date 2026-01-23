Vereigen Media Releases New Insights On How B2B Buying Groups Are Reshaping Demand Generation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research highlights why contact-level lead strategies are losing effectiveness, and how engagement-verified, buying group-focused programs are becoming the standard for B2B growth teams

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading B2B demand generation company specializing in verified engagement, first-party data intelligence, and human-verified lead delivery, today announced the release of new insights on how modern B2B buying groups are reshaping demand generation, changing buyer behavior, redefining engagement, and raising the bar for what marketing teams must prove to drive pipeline.

As B2B purchase decisions now involve multiple stakeholders with different priorities, timelines, and evaluation criteria, Vereigen Media's research highlights a new reality for marketing and revenue leaders: demand generation is no longer about generating“a lead.” It's about building confidence across an entire decision team and verifying intent through measurable engagement signals that scale trust.

Buying Groups Are Redefining Engagement

Today's B2B buyers are no longer following the same predictable journey of form-fill, nurture email, and sales follow-up. Buying groups now explore and compare, pause and revisit, validate internally, and often restart the process altogether as risk tolerance drops, budgets tighten, and vendor accountability rises.

Across the countless campaigns and programs executed with B2B teams, Vereigen Media observed that the strongest demand generation outcomes increasingly come from the strategies that:



Identify and target the full buying committee, aligning with the ICP list.

Deliver persona-based messaging and content aligned to decision drivers and objections

Validate real interest through measurable engagement-based signals.

Maintain privacy-first execution, aligned to compliance expectations.

This shift is also changing how high-performing teams allocate budget and measure success around one key signal that matters most: proof of real attention.

ABM Must Evolve From Account List To Buying Committees

Account-Based-Marketing (ABM) has become a priority for many organizations, and targeting the right accounts is all about reaching the genuine customers.

To influence the pipeline outcomes, ABM must evolve into a buying-group model that reaches:

Decision makers

Influencers

Technical evaluators

Finance stakeholders

Risk and compliance reviewers



Vereigen Media's insights indicate that the buying group-focused ABM performs best when it combines precision targeting with real engagement verification, helps team identify which stakeholders are truly engaging, and where the account stands in the decision process.

Vereigen Media's Approach: Verified Engagement that Proves Buying Intent

As demand generation team faces increasing pressure to drive measurable growth while improving lead quality, Vereigen Media helps organizations adapt to buying-group realities through a model built on these powerful differentiators:

First party data continuously validated for accuracy and privacy-compliant outreach

for accuracy and privacy-compliant outreach Verified Content Engagement (VCE), a syndication solution confirms real time spent and real interest

(VCE), a syndication solution confirms real time spent and real interest VM Engage, a programmatic advertising solution to increase visibility within target accounts

a to increase visibility within target accounts ABM campaigns designed to influence the buying committee

designed to influence the buying committee 100% human verification and zero outsourcing, ensuring genuine engagement



This approach supports B2B growth teams across industries, including Media, Tech, IT, Marketing, SaaS, and other services, helping marketing and sales teams align around signals that reflect real buyer behavior.

“When you understand buying groups, you stop chasing leads. It's chess, not checkers. Demand generation today is about earning attention across the decision team. That requires smarter ABM, more aligned messaging, and a system that verifies real engagement.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media.

A New Standard: First-Party Data and Human Verification

With the evolving privacy expectations rising and targeting precision becoming non-negotiable, Vereigen Media has shifted away from outsourced leads to the genuine validated first-party contact data for precision-first execution powered by:



First-party data

Privacy compliant outreach

Human verification

Time-based, verified engagement

With access to over 110 million continuously validated first-party contacts, supported by an in-house team of 200 data experts, Vereigen Media helps B2B brands engage buying groups with confidence, reduce wasted spend, and improve pipeline quality through programs designed to earn attention and trust.

The New Reality: Buying Groups Move on Proof

Buying committees don't move forward on promises, they move forward on proof which is through relevance, credibility, and consistency.

Vereigen Media's latest insights are designed to help demand generation teams close the gap between marketing activity and buyer readiness by aligning strategy to how B2B buying groups actually operate.

When stakeholders are educated, engaged, and validated through meaningful interaction, sales conversations become more relevant, follow-ups become more precise, and pipeline outcomes become more predictable.

Leads. Done Right.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is a leading B2B lead generation company focused on privacy-compliant, first-party data-led marketing programs built for real engagement. With a strict zero outsourcing model and a people-first approach to validation, Vereigen Media delivers verified content engagement, buying group-focused ABM, programmatic activation, and event registrations that help brands connect with the right decision-makers, accurately, ethically, and at scale.

