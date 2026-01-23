CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2025 Results

Net income allocated to common shareholders for the year was $1.6 million, or $1.19 basic and $1.15 diluted earnings per share, compared to $2.5 million, or $1.87 basic and $1.46 diluted earnings per share, in 2024. The 2024 figures exclude the impact of the sale-leaseback transaction that year. The decline was primarily related to the increase in provisions for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2025. Financial highlights for the quarter and year include:



Net interest margin increased to 2.81% in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 2.44% in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, net interest margin improved to 2.72% compared to 2.42% in 2024. This ongoing recovery was driven primarily by a 52-basis-point reduction in the cost of funds, reflecting the repricing of time deposits, money market accounts, and bank borrowings as the federal funds rate declined by 75 basis points in the second half of 2025. In contrast, yields on earning assets declined by only 12 basis points because earning assets are primarily fixed rate and new loan originations and securities purchases were at rates generally above the respective portfolio's weighted average yields.

Provisions for credit losses were $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $1.1 million for the full year, compared to reversals of $0.3 million in the same quarter of 2024 and $0.5 million for the full year 2024. The increase was primarily driven by $1.5 million in charge-offs related to two relationships: one long-standing non-performing loan in the transportation industry and a commercial loan that degraded in late 2025. Net charge-offs for the year were 0.20%, versus 0.01% in the prior year. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.27% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1.26% a year earlier-both at or above local and national peer medians.

As of December 31, 2025, non-performing assets represented 1.04% of total assets, and non-accrual loans accounted for 1.31% of total loans-up from 0.68% and 0.81%, respectively, on December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily related to two commercial loan relationships moved to non-accrual status.

Commercial loan originations surpassed targets in 2025, yet higher-than-expected payoffs-stemming from clients' strategic moves to sell businesses or real estate-resulted in a $31 million decline in total loan balances compared to year-end 2024. With payoff activity easing late in the year while new loan originations remained strong, loan balances increased by $11 million in the fourth quarter. Business plans for 2026 emphasize continued growth, particularly within commercial lending.

The Banking Division reported income in 2025 that was $0.9 million higher than in 2024, excluding provisions and the prior year's sale-leaseback gain. This increase was driven by $1.2 million in higher net interest income, partially offset by $0.3 million lower non-interest income, and assisted-albeit modestly-by lower non-interest expenses as the Company continues to manage costs and improve the division's operating efficiencies. The Mortgage Division reported a modest profit in 2025, following a loss of $0.2 million in 2024.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine's President and CEO, commented,“Our focus on improving the net interest margin and disciplined expense management contributed to stronger core earnings results from the Banking Division. We reported our first net growth quarter of the year in loan balances, primarily through our commercial lending activity, and we continue to target growth into the future. Although it is disappointing that we had some loan losses in the fourth quarter, this follows many years of performance significantly better than both national and local peer medians.”

He added,“The loan charge offs recorded in the fourth quarter were primarily attributable to two relationships and, based on current information, do not reflect a deterioration in overall portfolio performance. As previously disclosed, the Company has experienced credit challenges with legacy loans in the trucking industry. Overall, the Company's exposure to this industry remains limited, and we have not originated new credits in this sector. Since year end 2024, outstanding loan balances within the NAICS Transportation and Warehousing category have declined from $15.9 million to $13.7 million. Additionally, excluding the two largest past due loans-one of which is a restructured trucking credit and both of which are well secured-loans past due 30 days or more would represent 0.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2025.”

He concluded,“The expanded common stock repurchase program authorizes up to $2.5 million in buybacks through December 31, 2026. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we repurchased 16,071 shares in open-market transactions for a total of $580,127 at an average price of $36.10 per share. For the full year, 36,383 shares–approximately 3% of outstanding shares–were repurchased for $1.3 million at an average price of $34.29 per share. This leaves approximately $1.2 million available for additional repurchases in 2026. To support the program, we used cash on hand, including proceeds from prior capital distributions by our subsidiary, CIBM Bank, including the $3 million capital distribution in the fourth quarter of 2025. The parent company also maintains a $2 million line of credit, which remains undrawn to date.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in six states. More information on the Company is available at , including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

