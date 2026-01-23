Size Of RIKS 26 0216

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-23 10:31:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The size of the RIKS 26 0216 series after the buyback on January 23 is 47,383,080,943 (nominal value).


