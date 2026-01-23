Larry Rubin Campaign Files First FEC Report, Becomes Fastest-Growing Campaign In TX-38

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The campaign Larry Rubin For Congress (TX-38) today announced the filing of its first Federal Election Commission

FEC) report since beginning on Dec. 8, revealing a strong early surge of grassroots momentum, and positioning Rubin's campaign as the fastest-growing operation in the TX-38 race.

In just three weeks, the Rubin campaign reported $156,096 cash on hand, fueled by 110 contributions from approximately 80 donors, the vast majority from Texas. With an average contribution of roughly $600, the report reflects broad-based, high-quality support and strong early buy-in from engaged supporters across the district.

The fundraising results are particularly notable given that they occurred in December, traditionally the most challenging month for political fundraising due to the holiday season, year-end financial obligations, and competing donor priorities.

“This report confirms what we're seeing every day on the ground,” said Larry Rubin.“We are building the fastest-growing campaign in this race, powered by grassroots supporters who are ready for strong conservative leadership.”

Early fundraising strength underscores the campaign's growing viability and momentum heading into the critical early phase of the election, as voters begin to tune in and grassroots organizing accelerates across TX-38. Raising significant resources at the outset allows the Rubin campaign to expand voter outreach, invest in field operations, and communicate a clear conservative vision well ahead of the primary.

“Early momentum reflects real enthusiasm for a conservative agenda focused on border security, public safety, affordability, and economic growth,” Rubin added.“With this support, we're building the organization needed to compete and win in TX-38.”

With early financial strength, engaged grassroots support, and a rapidly expanding campaign operation, the Rubin campaign is setting the pace in the TX-38 race. As the field continues to develop, these early indicators position Larry Rubin as a serious contender with the resources, organization, and momentum necessary to run a disciplined, competitive campaign and deliver a conservative victory in March.