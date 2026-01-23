Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Versabank

Versabank


2026-01-23 10:06:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - VersaBank: Announced that David Taylor, Founder and President, will present live at the Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 27 at 10:30 a.m. ET. VersaBank shares T are trading unchanged at $22.30.

MENAFN23012026000212011056ID1110641694



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search