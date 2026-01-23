Laboratory Freezers Research Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Freezers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Laboratory Freezers Market is projected to expand from USD 6.21 Billion in 2025 to USD 8.28 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 4.91%.

These specialized refrigeration units are essential for maintaining sub-zero temperatures to preserve the stability of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and biological samples. The market's trajectory is primarily supported by the widening infrastructure of global biobanks and rising research and development investments within the biopharmaceutical industry, which drives the accumulation of specimens needing preservation. Highlighting the scale of this demand, the European Biobanking and BioMolecular resources Research Infrastructure (BBMRI-ERIC) noted in its 2024 Annual Report that its network linked roughly 500 biobanks across 32 nations, demonstrating the vast reach of research facilities requiring reliable cold storage.

However, the market faces a substantial obstacle in the form of high energy consumption typical of ultra-low temperature units, which results in elevated operating costs and environmental compliance challenges. As global sustainability regulations become stricter, the imperative to reduce the carbon footprint of cold chain equipment has emerged as a significant operational constraint. According to the International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories, the 2024 International Laboratory Freezer Challenge revealed that participating labs collectively conserved over 31.8 million kWh of energy, a statistic that underscores both the massive power demands and the ongoing struggle for efficiency within this equipment sector.

Market Drivers: The surge in research and development expenditures by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms acts as a major catalyst for the Global Laboratory Freezers Market. As companies accelerate their pursuit of new therapies, especially within immunology and oncology, there is a marked increase in the volume of biological samples that demand rigorous temperature control, necessitating greater capacity for ultra-low temperature storage to protect assets like reagents and cell lines. This financial dedication is highlighted by Johnson & Johnson, which, according to a March 2025 report by Fierce Biotech, raised its 2024 research and development budget by over $2 billion compared to the prior year, signaling the immense capital investment driving infrastructure requirements and the subsequent procurement of advanced cold storage.

Simultaneously, the push for sustainable and energy-efficient freezer technologies is altering procurement approaches as laboratories aim to cut costs and satisfy environmental regulations. Manufacturers are actively incorporating variable-speed compressors and hydrocarbon refrigerants to improve performance and reduce electricity consumption, a move driven by strict standards and voluntary certifications. For instance, the United States Environmental Protection Agency finalized the Energy Star Version 2.0 specification in October 2024, noting that certified laboratory freezers use 37% less energy than standard models. This shift is vital given the environmental impact reported by My Green Lab in November 2024, which indicated that the global biotech and pharmaceutical sector produced 397 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions in 2023, creating an urgent need for greener storage solutions.

Market Challenges

A significant barrier facing the Global Laboratory Freezers Market is the immense energy consumption required by ultra-low temperature units. Because these systems must run incessantly to sustain critical sub-zero conditions, they draw a disproportionately high amount of electricity, which substantially increases the operational budgets of research institutions. This financial strain is especially severe for organizations managing large-scale biobanks, where the aggregate cost of operating numerous high-performance freezers can limit the funds available for modernizing or expanding the equipment fleet, thereby effectively constraining overall market volume.

In parallel, the intensifying pressure to comply with strict environmental sustainability standards is slowing down procurement cycles. Laboratories face constant scrutiny regarding their carbon footprints, necessitating a reassessment of energy-intensive equipment purchases to ensure alignment with corporate net-zero goals. As detailed in the 2024 Carbon Impact of Biotech & Pharma Report by My Green Lab, companies in the sector accounted for a combined 397 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions. This substantial environmental footprint forces organizations to be extremely cautious about acquiring power-hungry freezers, causing a stagnation in market momentum as facilities attempt to balance their storage requirements with emission limits.

Market Trends

The adoption of IoT-enabled remote monitoring systems is fundamentally changing equipment management by superseding traditional localized alarms with cloud-based intelligence. Modern laboratories are increasingly utilizing interconnected platforms that offer real-time insights into door status and temperature stability, which helps prevent sample loss through predictive analytics and allows facility managers to centralize data for easier audit compliance and rapid response to thermal issues. In September 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced its new Lab Connectivity Solution, introducing the Connect Edge hardware that allows for the simultaneous remote monitoring of up to 10 laboratory devices via a single gateway, thereby facilitating scalable fleet management in data-heavy research settings.

Simultaneously, the growing use of automated sample management solutions is reorganizing biobanking workflows to handle the rapid expansion of biological inventories. As biorepositories grow, manual specimen retrieval becomes a bottleneck prone to human error and temperature fluctuations, driving a transition toward robotic storage systems that maintain precise cold chain conditions during handling. These automated systems optimize retrieval speed and storage density, which is crucial for large-scale population studies. Highlighting this trend, Hamilton Storage confirmed in a May 2024 press release that it had installed four high-capacity robotic units at the UK Biobank, designed to house over 12 million biological samples, underscoring the vital role of automation in sustaining massive research infrastructure.

Key Players Profiled in the Laboratory Freezers Market:



ARCTIKO Ltd.

Avantor, Inc.

BioLife Solutions Inc.

Blue Star Limited

Changhong Meiling Co. Ltd.

Evermed s.r.l

Felix Storch, Inc.

Haier Biomedical

Helmer Scientific Inc. The Middleby Corporation.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Laboratory Freezers Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Laboratory Freezers Market, by Product:



Freezers

Refrigerator Cryopreservation

Laboratory Freezers Market, by End User:



Blood Banks

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Medical Laboratories

Hospitals Pharmacies

Laboratory Freezers Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

