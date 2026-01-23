Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Card Gift Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Paper Card Gift Market is projected to expand from USD 20.34 Billion in 2025 to USD 49.84 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 16.11%

This market sector encompasses physical greeting cards and sentiment exchanges manufactured from recyclable paper substrates, intended to communicate personal messages for social or celebratory events. The primary factor fueling this growth is the persistent consumer desire for tangible emotional expression, as physical cards provide a sense of permanence and sentimental importance that digital options fail to replicate.

This demand is bolstered by the psychological impact of handwritten personalization, which deepens interpersonal bonds and maintains sales levels despite technological progress; for instance, the 'Greeting Card Association' noted that the UK greeting card market exceeded £1.5 billion in '2024', highlighting the enduring consumer commitment to this physical medium.

However, a major obstacle hindering broader market growth is the rising cost of international and domestic postal services. Increasing stamp prices and delivery inefficiencies notably raise the total cost of ownership for consumers, which discourages the mailing of physical cards. This financial pressure prompts a shift toward hand-delivering cards or selecting lower-cost electronic alternatives, especially for impulse purchases or non-seasonal occasions.

Market Drivers

The enforcement of stricter single-use plastic regulations and the growing preference for eco-friendly materials are fundamentally transforming the Global Paper Card Gift Market. As corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) pressures mount, issuers and retailers are aggressively swapping traditional PVC substrates for biodegradable paper alternatives to lower landfill waste and carbon footprints.

This shift is especially common in the non-reloadable voucher sector, where plastic durability is unnecessary for single-use items. Illustrating this industry-wide change, Blackhawk Network reported in their April 2024 article, 'Earth Day is April 22: The Transition to the Paper Gift Card', that over 60% of their distributed gift cards were converted to paper materials by the end of 2023, signaling a major pivot toward sustainable substrates as an operational standard.

Additionally, consumer demand for premium, tactile gifting experiences remains a key driver of market resilience, supporting sales in physical retail settings despite the presence of digital competitors. The sensory appeal of high-quality paper - defined by its weight, texture, and the inclusion of handwritten notes - creates an emotional resonance that purely electronic substitutes often lack.

This value placed on physical sentiment drives growth in brick-and-mortar stores where buyers can interact with the products; the Greeting Card Association's '2024 Conference and AGM' report indicated that retail sales of cards in physical stores grew by 3% in 2024, outperforming online sales. Further demonstrating the financial strength of this category, Card Factory PLC reported a 10.3% revenue increase to £510.9 million for the 2024 financial year, confirming that the tangible nature of paper cards continues to attract significant consumer investment.

Market Challenges

The rising expense of domestic and international postal services constitutes a major barrier to the growth of the Global Paper Card Gift Market. As postal authorities frequently increase tariffs to cover operational deficits, the consumer's total cost of ownership for a physical greeting card rises sharply. This price inflation changes the product's value proposition, particularly for low-cost or impulse categories, as the combined expense of the card and postage often exceeds the psychological price limit buyers are willing to pay for a single gesture. Consequently, consumers are increasingly discouraged from buying cards for distant recipients, resulting in a decline in sales volume for mail-dependent occasions.

This upward pricing pressure directly erodes market participation by accelerating the shift toward electronic alternatives or limiting purchases to scenarios where hand-delivery is possible. According to the 'Greeting Card Association' in '2024', the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp in the United States rose to 73 cents, a hike identified as a critical factor in reducing mail volumes. Such recurring cost increases interrupt the consumer habit of sending physical mail, effectively severing the logistical link necessary for the market's broader expansion.

Market Trends

The market is increasingly adopting "hybrid" fulfillment models wherein consumers design personalized cards online that are subsequently printed and physically mailed to the recipient, skipping the traditional retail experience. This approach merges digital convenience with the emotional impact of a tangible gift, attracting time-poor buyers who value the longevity of paper.

The commercial success of this digitally integrated model is evidenced by Moonpig Group PLC's 'Results Announcement for the year ended 30 April 2025', released in June 2025, which reported an 8.6% year-on-year revenue increase for the Moonpig brand, fueled by higher customer retention and order frequency. This growth confirms a widening consumer preference for platforms that seamlessly combine online customization with direct physical delivery.

Concurrently, product lines are pivoting toward "micro-events" and everyday milestones - such as "self-care" or "pet adoption" - expanding beyond major holidays to address frequent, low-stakes gifting opportunities. This diversification encourages year-round engagement, reducing manufacturers' reliance on seasonal peaks like Christmas or Valentine's Day.

Highlighting the dominance of non-seasonal purchasing, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce noted in a March 2025 article, 'Authentic Messaging and Independent Makers Drive Greeting Cards' Next-Gen Relevance', that while 1.5 billion cards are purchased for Christmas annually in the U.S., total sales reach 6.5 billion units. This volume demonstrates that the vast majority of exchanges are now driven by everyday or minor life events, underscoring the critical role of frequent sentiment exchange in sustaining market demand.

Key Players Profiled in the Paper Card Gift Market



Hallmark Cards Inc.

American Greetings Corporation

Card Factory PLC

Moonpig Group PLC

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

LLC

NGC US LLC

InComm Payments

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc. The Kroger Co.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Paper Card Gift Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Paper Card Gift Market, by Card Type:



Closed-loop Card Open-loop Card

Paper Card Gift Market, by End User:



Retail Establishment

Corporate Institutions Others

Paper Card Gift Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

