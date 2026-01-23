B2B Air Care Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Air Care Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global B2B Air Care Market is projected to expand from USD 14.98 Billion in 2025 to USD 21.33 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.07%

The sector's growth is primarily fueled by a growing emphasis on employee well-being and the increasing adoption of scent marketing strategies to boost customer satisfaction in the hospitality industry. Furthermore, the enforcement of strict hygiene protocols by corporate entities to ensure sanitary environments continues to support a steady demand for professional air treatment solutions.

However, the market encounters significant hurdles regarding the environmental sustainability of consumables, particularly concerning the presence of volatile organic compounds in aerosol dispensers. Regulatory authorities are increasingly enforcing rigorous guidelines on chemical emissions, compelling manufacturers to absorb higher costs for the development of eco-friendly products. As reported by the International Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products, the professional cleaning and hygiene sector was valued at €9.8 billion in 2024. This substantial valuation underscores the significant economic scale of the industry segment in which air care serves as a crucial component.

The widespread adoption of IoT-enabled and smart air care technologies is fundamentally transforming the B2B landscape by shifting maintenance from reactive to predictive models. Facility managers are increasingly deploying connected dispensers equipped with sensors to track fragrance levels and battery life in real-time, thereby reducing unnecessary service visits and ensuring consistent air quality. Rentokil Initial's 'Annual Report 2023' from March 2024 highlights this trend, noting the global deployment of over 250,000 connected devices, which illustrates the massive scale of digital hygiene solution implementation. These technological advancements support steady sector performance even during economic fluctuations, as evidenced by Reckitt's October 2024 'Q3 2024 Trading Update', where the Hygiene business unit achieved a like-for-like net revenue growth of 2.1%, demonstrating resilient demand.

Concurrently, the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable formulations is forcing manufacturers to overhaul product lifecycles to align with stringent corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. Commercial clients are favoring air care solutions that use biodegradable ingredients, propellant-free dispensing systems, and recycled packaging materials to lower their ecological footprint.

This shift drives innovation in chemical composition, moving the industry away from volatile organic compounds toward safer water-based or natural oil solutions that ensure safety without sacrificing efficacy. According to Ecolab's '2023 Growth & Impact Report' from May 2024, the company's sustainable technologies enabled customers to avoid 3.8 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, showcasing the vital role of advanced, eco-conscious formulations in modern facility management.

The strict requirement for environmental sustainability, particularly regarding volatile organic compounds in aerosol dispensers, acts as a major impediment to the growth of the Global B2B Air Care Market. Regulatory bodies are enforcing rigorous emission standards that compel manufacturers to direct substantial investment toward the research and development of compliant, eco-friendly consumables. This financial diversion raises production costs and limits the resources available for aggressive marketing or commercial expansion. Consequently, the high price of compliance is often passed down the supply chain, creating friction in purchasing decisions and reducing overall market liquidity.

This difficult economic environment is further evidenced by recent contractions in broader sector volume. According to the ISSA, the cleaning and hygiene industry experienced a 7% year-over-year decline in total portfolio sales in 2025. This statistical downturn highlights the challenges market players face in sustaining growth while managing the elevated operational expenses associated with meeting modern regulatory and sanitary standards.

The convergence of air purification and scenting technologies is accelerating as businesses acknowledge the link between indoor air quality (IAQ) and workforce stability. Instead of treating odor control and air filtration as separate tasks, facilities are increasingly adopting hybrid systems that purify the air while dispersing functional scents to enhance occupant well-being.

This shift is primarily driven by rising employee expectations for healthier, stress-reducing work environments, effectively transforming air care from a sanitary necessity into a productivity tool. In the '2024 International Day of Clean Air Survey' published by Fellowes in September 2024, 64% of U.S. employees indicated they would consider leaving their current job due to poor indoor air quality, highlighting the critical role of advanced air treatment in talent retention strategies.

Simultaneously, the rise of subscription-based air care management models is reshaping procurement strategies, allowing organizations to transition from capital-intensive equipment purchases to flexible operational expenditure models. This approach permits facility managers to outsource the maintenance, refill, and battery replacement of dispensers, ensuring consistent performance without the burden of inventory management.

The financial viability of this service-driven model is reflected in the robust performance of major industry players offering bundled facility solutions. As reported in Cintas Corporation's 'Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results' from July 2024, the Facility Services segment, which includes managed hygiene and air care solutions, achieved a revenue increase of 7.8% for the quarter, reflecting the growing commercial reliance on outsourced facility maintenance.

