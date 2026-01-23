A Bow That Defined A Prime Minister's Humility
The Prime Minister arrived in the state capital following the Bharatiya Janata Party's historic capture of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a victory that altered Kerala's political landscape.
At the BJP party event at Putharikandam, the dais was crowded with dignitaries, the air thick with expectation.
Then, in a moment untouched by protocol, something rare unfolded.
Asha Nath, among the youngest Deputy Mayors the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has seen, bowed and touched the Prime Minister's feet -- a spontaneous expression of respect.
What followed stunned the gathering into silence.
Prime Minister Modi gently stopped her and, with a humility that caught even seasoned observers off guard, touched her feet in return.
For a heartbeat, power bowed to grace.
The exchange lasted only seconds, but its impact lingered far longer.
Later, the visibly moved Deputy Mayor Asha Nath described the moment as one she would never forget -- not merely an encounter with the country's highest elected leader, but a deeply human affirmation of dignity and respect.
She said the Prime Minister's gesture reflected an instinctive reverence for women, leaving her overwhelmed and emotionally shaken.
In Kerala's politically alert atmosphere, the act was read not as symbolism but as substance -- a reaffirmation of PM Modi's consistent emphasis on inclusive leadership and the centrality of women in public life.
During his address, the Prime Minister also praised Mayor V. V. Rajesh, energising BJP workers who had just rewritten the capital city's political history.
Yet, when the slogans faded and the Prime Minister's convoy moved on, it was not rhetoric that remained.
It was a simple act -- quiet, unscripted and profound -- that transformed a ceremonial greeting into a lasting image of leadership defined not by authority, but by humility.
