CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Arrangements For Godavari Pushkaralu

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Jan 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu on Friday reviewed arrangements for Godavari Pushkaralu, scheduled to be held next year.

At a high-level meeting at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister discussed the arrangements for the 12-day event, to be held from June 26, 2027 to July 7, 2027.

Arrangements are being made for the conduct of the Pushkaralu in six districts through which the Godavari flows - Polavaram, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Ambedkar Konaseema, and Kakinada.

Before the review meeting, the Chief Minister received blessings from priests.

The Chief Minister stated it is his good fortune to be conducting the Godavari Pushkaralu for the third time during his tenure as Chief Minister.

The government plans to construct 139 new ghats in addition to the existing 234 ghats. A plan has been formulated to develop a total of 373 ghats along the riverbank in different areas, spanning a length of 9,918 metres.

It is estimated that approximately 10 crore devotees from India and abroad will come to the state to take a holy dip in the Godavari during the Pushkaralu.

The Chief Minister directed that the Polavaram project works be completed before the Godavari Pushkaralu.

Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Anita, Narayana, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Vasamsetti Subhash, Kandula Durgesh, BC Janardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary Vijayanand, and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta attended the review meeting.

The coalition government had earlier said that it aims to hold Godavari Pushkaralu on the lines of the Maha Kumbh Mela and called for a well-defined plan and coordination between departments.

Water Resources Minister Ramanaidu had stated that the cultural practice of treating water as divine is deeply rooted in traditions. "Our scriptures proclaim that taking a holy dip in such sacred rivers during Pushkaralu is supremely auspicious," he said.

It is believed that participating in the 12-day Pushkaralu provides the merit equivalent to bathing in 12 rivers over 12 years.

The minister noted that the Ganga holds immense mythological significance in Indian culture, and the Godavari is recognised as the Southern Ganga due to its revered status.