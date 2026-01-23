Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, U.S. Discuss Regional Security And Stability

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 23. Turkmenistan and the U.S. exchanged views on regional security and stability, Trend reports via the U.S. Embassy in Turkmenistan.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Minister of Defense Begench Gundogdyev, U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, and U.S. Special Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor on January 22 in Ashgabat.

The U.S. side reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace and sustainable stability in the region.

On the same day, Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov also held talks with Special Representative Sergio Gor.

