Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Polish Farmers' Protest Near Ukraine Border Ends, Road Not Blocked Consul Kuts


2026-01-23 09:05:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by Ukraine's Consul General in Lublin Oleh Kuts.

“The protest lasted for an hour and a half, it has just ended, and the road to the border was not blocked,” Kuts said.

According to him, several dozen Polish farmers participated in the protest, which took place in a peaceful atmosphere.

Read also: Blockade of Dołhobyczów checkpoint: Border guards have no official confirmation from Poland

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier, Polish farmers planned to block traffic in front of the Dolhobychiw–Uhriniv border crossing point on Friday, January 23.

UkrinForm

