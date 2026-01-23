Polish Farmers' Protest Near Ukraine Border Ends, Road Not Blocked Consul Kuts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by Ukraine's Consul General in Lublin Oleh Kuts.

“The protest lasted for an hour and a half, it has just ended, and the road to the border was not blocked,” Kuts said.

According to him, several dozen Polish farmers participated in the protest, which took place in a peaceful atmosphere.

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier, Polish farmers planned to block traffic in front of the Dolhobychiw–Uhriniv border crossing point on Friday, January 23.