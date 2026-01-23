Russians Attack Critical Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Despite talks about readiness for peace, the enemy does not abandon attempts to destroy critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. Overnight, one such facility in the region was damaged. The fire that broke out at the site of the enemy strike was promptly localized and extinguished by our rescuers," Bunechko said.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

From the evening of January 22 to the morning of January 23, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repeatedly reported the movement of enemy drones over the territory of the Zhytomyr region and toward the regional center.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 22 during the daytime, Russian forces attacked a school building in the town of Semenivka, Chernihiv region, with strike drones; the building housed a point of invincibility.