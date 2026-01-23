Kevin Deane

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-23 09:05:13
  • Professor of Medicine and Rheumatology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Much of my research is focused on learning how we can identify individuals who are at risk of getting autoimmune disease before they are sick, and then prevent that disease from developing. In particular, I am the lead investigator on a trial in the USA called 'StopRA' where we identify people at-risk for future RA through a blood test, and then investigate whether treating them with a drug can delay or prevent future disease. You can learn more about this study as well as my other research in rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases by visiting or calling (303) 724-8330.

  • –present Professor of Medicine and Rheumatology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

MENAFN23012026000199003603ID1110641439



