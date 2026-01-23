Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Meta Lends A Censoring Hand To Vietnam's Party Congress

Meta Lends A Censoring Hand To Vietnam's Party Congress


2026-01-23 09:01:40
(MENAFN- Asia Times) As the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) convenes its 14th National Congress, the country's most critical transfer of power, the regime has launched a comprehensive campaign to“sanitize” the information environment.

But unlike the crude censorship of the past, Hanoi has found a sophisticated partner in its transnational repression: Meta (Facebook).

In recent months, the world has witnessed“noisy” legal battles targeting activists in Europe. Figures like journalist Le Trung Khoa, lawyer Nguyen Van Dai, or activist Dang Hue Nhu face a dual-pronged attack: First, civil lawsuits from VinFast in German courts. Then, criminal prosecution orders from Hanoi under Article 117 for“propaganda against the state.”

Asia Times

