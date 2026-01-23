Tarana Communal Tension: Prohibitory Orders Imposed 20 Held So Far

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Jan 23 (IANS) At least 20 people have been arrested following communal tension that erupted after a clash in Madhya Pradesh's Tarana town, around 35 km from the district headquarters Ujjain, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said on Friday.

The police official said heavy security has been deployed across Tarana and flag marches are being conducted to maintain peace. Several police vehicles are patrolling the streets.

Meanwhile, the Ujjain district administration has issued prohibitory orders and imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“So far 20 persons have been identified and arrested. Meanwhile, police teams are holding meetings with representatives from both communities. At present, the situation is under control. However, security has been strengthened to avoid any further escalation in the area,” Sharma added.

Police officials further said some people were trying to create panic through rumours. Police teams are monitoring the situation and scanning CCTV footage to identify those involved in the communal clashes.

“Police teams are making announcements through loudspeakers in colonies and appealing to people not to pay attention to rumours. Police parties are alert to meet the challenges. Traffic movement in affected areas has resumed,” he added.

As per the report, a clash broke out after a group of people allegedly beat up two others -- one believed to be a functionary of a Hindu organisation -- over a petty dispute in Tarana town on Thursday night.

Some unidentified persons allegedly assaulted a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) preacher and his companion. Both victims were seriously injured and shifted to Ujjain for treatment.

In retaliation, members of right-wing organisations on Friday raised religious slogans and vandalised nearly a dozen buses at the town's bus depot. At least six persons were injured in the clash.

Tension erupted once again in Tarana town of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday after 'namaz', with the mob allegedly setting buses on fire, vandalising shops and pelting stones at several places, prompting heavy deployment of police forces to bring the situation under control. The unrest began with a minor dispute on January 22 night over giving way to a bus. What started as an argument quickly escalated into tension between two communities, leading to incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and arson.

On Friday, the situation deteriorated further as unidentified rioters allegedly torched two buses and spread panic through vandalism and stone-pelting. Police reached the scene promptly and managed to bring the situation under control, officials said.

SP Sharma told the media that a case of attempted murder has been registered against six individuals and appealed to the public to maintain peace, assuring that strict action is being taken against those responsible.

According to SP Sharma, the incident stemmed from an attack on one Sohel Thakur, who was assaulted from behind by a group of youths. He sustained serious head injuries and was referred to Ujjain for further treatment.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case of attempted murder against six accused -- Sappan Mirza, Ishaan Mirza, Shadab alias Idli, Salman Mirza, Rizwan Mirza and Naved. Five of them have already been arrested, while four others are in custody for questioning.

The SP confirmed that the injured person's condition is stable.

Earlier, communal tension erupted in Tarana tehsil after an attack on a VHP-Bajrang Dal worker. Protesters damaged around a dozen buses parked at the bus stand, and heavy police deployment was made to maintain peace.

In view of the tension, a large police force was deployed in the town and police continuously patrolled sensitive areas. The situation in Tarana went out of control on Thursday evening when the dispute turned violent.

Markets remained closed on Friday and a heavy police presence was maintained in the area. Police continued to appeal to people to maintain peace.