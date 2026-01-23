403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
After Senate Stalemate, House Tie Vote Fails To Check Trump On Venezuela
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
The U.S. Congress tried again to curb President Donald Trump's freedom to use force in Venezuela. It failed by the narrowest margin possible.
On Thursday, the House split 215–215 on House Concurrent Resolution 68. Under House rules, a tie vote means the measure fails.
The resolution would have directed the president to remove U.S. armed forces from Venezuela. It allowed an exception only for a formal declaration of war or a specific authorization.
The vote turned into a procedural thriller. Republican leaders kept the vote open while Rep. Wesley Hunt returned to cast a“no.” That late vote helped produce the deadlock that defeated the resolution.
Republican splits shape Venezuela policy
The split also exposed rare cracks inside the Republican conference. Every Democrat who voted supported the measure. Only two Republicans joined them: Reps.
Thomas Massie and Don Bacon. Most Republicans opposed it, arguing the bill targeted Trump rather than a real battlefield.
Rep. Brian Mast, the Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the resolution was unnecessary. He argued the United States has no one fighting in Venezuela. He also accused Democrats of using the issue as a political attack.
Democrats insisted prevention was the point. They said Congress, not the White House, should decide on war. Rep. Gregory Meeks warned that Americans want lower costs, not another forever conflict. Rep. Jim McGovern said any further action requires congressional approval.
The House vote came after a fast sequence in the Senate. On January 8, senators voted 52–47 to advance a Venezuela War Powers effort.
On January 14, the Senate deadlocked 50–50 on a procedural step. Vice President JD Vance broke the tie, stopping the push from moving ahead.
That sequence matters because it shows how thin the guardrails are. A single absence, return flight, or party switch can decide the limits. It also shows how easily a foreign-policy fight becomes a domestic loyalty test.
For Latin America, the result keeps risk and uncertainty elevated. Washington signaled concern about escalation, yet could not impose constraints. That ambiguity can ripple through diplomacy, energy expectations, and regional security planning.
A 215–215 tie in the House killed a War Powers resolution aimed at forcing congressional approval for any escalation.
The House drama followed two Senate votes, including a 50–50 split that Vice President JD Vance broke.
A small group of Republicans backed limits, signaling unease about open-ended executive power.
The U.S. Congress tried again to curb President Donald Trump's freedom to use force in Venezuela. It failed by the narrowest margin possible.
On Thursday, the House split 215–215 on House Concurrent Resolution 68. Under House rules, a tie vote means the measure fails.
The resolution would have directed the president to remove U.S. armed forces from Venezuela. It allowed an exception only for a formal declaration of war or a specific authorization.
The vote turned into a procedural thriller. Republican leaders kept the vote open while Rep. Wesley Hunt returned to cast a“no.” That late vote helped produce the deadlock that defeated the resolution.
Republican splits shape Venezuela policy
The split also exposed rare cracks inside the Republican conference. Every Democrat who voted supported the measure. Only two Republicans joined them: Reps.
Thomas Massie and Don Bacon. Most Republicans opposed it, arguing the bill targeted Trump rather than a real battlefield.
Rep. Brian Mast, the Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the resolution was unnecessary. He argued the United States has no one fighting in Venezuela. He also accused Democrats of using the issue as a political attack.
Democrats insisted prevention was the point. They said Congress, not the White House, should decide on war. Rep. Gregory Meeks warned that Americans want lower costs, not another forever conflict. Rep. Jim McGovern said any further action requires congressional approval.
The House vote came after a fast sequence in the Senate. On January 8, senators voted 52–47 to advance a Venezuela War Powers effort.
On January 14, the Senate deadlocked 50–50 on a procedural step. Vice President JD Vance broke the tie, stopping the push from moving ahead.
That sequence matters because it shows how thin the guardrails are. A single absence, return flight, or party switch can decide the limits. It also shows how easily a foreign-policy fight becomes a domestic loyalty test.
For Latin America, the result keeps risk and uncertainty elevated. Washington signaled concern about escalation, yet could not impose constraints. That ambiguity can ripple through diplomacy, energy expectations, and regional security planning.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment