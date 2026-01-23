PM Modi To Hand Over 61,000 Govt Job Letters To Youth On Saturday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 61,000 appointment letters to the newly appointed youth in various government departments and organisations at the 18th Rozgar Mela on Saturday, according to a statement issued by his office on Friday.

The Prime Minister will address, via video conferencing, the 18th Rozgar Mela, to be held at 45 locations across the country. The newly recruited candidates, selected from all parts of India, will be joining various Central ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Department of Higher Education, among others, the statement said.

In line with the Prime Minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation, Rozgar Mela is a key initiative aimed at translating this vision into action. Since its inception, more than 11 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through Rozgar Melas organised across the country.

Prior to this, the 17th Rozgar Mela was held at 40 locations across the country, in which more than 51,000 appointment letters were distributed to the newly selected youth from across the country for jobs with the Central government in October 2025.

The appointments in the round were made in the Department of Posts, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Higher Education, and Department of Financial Services.

Besides, appointments in Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) were also offered during the round. These included the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), the Coal India Ltd (CIL), the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The newly recruited appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through 'Karmayogi Prarambh', an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 3,600 e-learning courses have been made available for "anywhere, any device" learning. This will provide a strong foundational training to the newly recruited appointees.

Recognising the powerful role of the youth in national development, the Prime Minister launched the series of Rozgar Melas on October 22, 2022. These melas are expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation-building, according to an official statement.