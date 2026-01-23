Skyharbour Invites Shareholders To Upcoming Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Skyharbour”,“SYH”, or the“Company”) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #205 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (“VRIC”) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday, January 25, and Monday, January 26, 2026.

During the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Skyharbour's President and CEO, Jordan Trimble, will be giving a Skyharbour corporate presentation on Sunday, January 25 at 11:50 AM in Workshop 1.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2026 will feature over 120 expert speakers, including globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. This year's conference promises an array of exceptional opportunities, including exclusive keynote sessions featuring 120 renowned speakers, unparalleled networking with over 5,000 industry professionals and investors, and interactive exhibits showcasing groundbreaking innovations across the resource sector. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into the commodities landscape, exploring emerging trends in precious metals, energy, critical minerals, and beyond.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: .

Metals Investor Forum – January 2026:

Skyharbour will also be at the Metals Investor Forum Vancouver, where the Company will have a booth during the two-day event. President and CEO, Jordan Trimble, will provide a corporate presentation today at 11:50 AM during Session 2. The conference will take place at the Fairmont Pacific Rim (1038 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.) from Friday, January 23 to Saturday, January 24, 2026.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in forty-three projects covering over 662,887 hectares (over 1.6 million acres) of land. Skyharbour owns a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage, uranium exploration property with high-grade, shallow uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zones. Adjacent to Moore, Skyharbour is advancing several uranium properties within the Russell Lake project area with its joint venture partner and large strategic shareholder Denison Mines. Collectively these projects host multiple zones of high-grade uranium mineralization across a highly prospective land package with significant exploration upside, and the Company is actively working these assets through exploration and drilling programs.

Skyharbour now has joint ventures with industry-leaders Denison Mines and Orano Canada Inc. at the Russell Lake properties and the Preston project, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Nexus Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Hatchet Uranium at the Highway Project; CSE-listed Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to potentially over $76 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures and over $42 million in cash and share payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete the earn-ins at their respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:



To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at .

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD.

“Jordan Trimble”

Jordan Trimble

President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Nicholas Coltura

Corporate Communications Manager

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-558-5847

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: ...

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains“forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.