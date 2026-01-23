Automobile Rocker Panels Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automobile Rocker Panels Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Automobile Rocker Panels Market is projected to expand from USD 58.64 Billion in 2025 to USD 74.24 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4.01%.

Located beneath the vehicle doors between the front and rear wheel wells, these rocker panels are vital structural elements that bolster chassis rigidity and improve occupant safety during side collisions. The market's growth is fundamentally driven by the consistent rise in global vehicle production, which creates a direct requirement for these necessary body components. As reported by the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, global motor vehicle output hit 92.5 million units in 2024, providing a strong volume base for procurement, while the growing consumer shift toward larger sport utility vehicles further intensifies the need for stronger, reinforced panel designs tailored to heavier platforms.

However, market growth confronts a significant obstacle regarding the fluctuating costs of raw materials, specifically steel and aluminum alloys. Unpredictable variances in the prices of these essential inputs can severely upset manufacturing budgets and squeeze profit margins for component suppliers, making long-term supply contracts difficult to manage. This financial unpredictability compels manufacturers to frequently adjust their pricing strategies to sustain operational viability in the face of changing commodity values.

Market Drivers

The rapid acceleration of electric and hybrid vehicle production is fundamentally transforming the rocker panel sector, as these parts have become essential for safeguarding battery packs and maintaining structural integrity. In contrast to internal combustion engine models, electric vehicles frequently store heavy battery modules within the floor structure, requiring reinforced, high-strength rocker panels to manage lateral impact energy and stop intrusion into high-voltage areas.

This requirement necessitates the use of advanced materials such as ultra-high-strength steel and aluminum extrusions to achieve a balance between crash safety and weight reduction for range efficiency. According to the International Energy Agency's 'Global EV Outlook 2025' released in May 2025, global electric car sales surpassed 17 million units in 2024, a surge that directly links to higher procurement of specialized, high-value sill assemblies designed to meet the strict safety criteria of battery-electric platforms.

Simultaneously, the escalating consumer preference for SUVs, crossovers, and light trucks serves as a consistent volume booster for rocker panel manufacturers. Larger vehicle architectures demand physically bigger and sturdier panel sections to preserve chassis stiffness and visual consistency, which significantly raises the material volume per unit relative to standard sedans.

This shift toward heavier, taller vehicles compels suppliers to modify their production lines to accommodate larger stampings and intricate multi-material joining processes. As noted by The Shop Magazine in February 2025, sales of SUVs and pickup trucks in the United States hit record levels in 2024, comprising 75% of all vehicle registrations. To satisfy this intense demand for components, major suppliers are securing significant revenue; for example, Gestamp reported revenues of €12.00 billion in 2024 in its February 2025 report, fueled by its specialized metal component manufacturing for the automotive industry.

Market Challenges

The instability of raw material prices, especially for steel and aluminum alloys, poses a major hurdle to the growth of the global automobile rocker panels market. Because these structural parts depend heavily on metal inputs to maintain chassis rigidity, erratic movements in commodity prices have a direct effect on manufacturing costs. Suppliers often work under long-term contracts with automakers that limit immediate price corrections, forcing them to absorb sudden increases in material costs. This financial burden severely squeezes profit margins and disrupts fiscal planning, creating difficulties for companies attempting to invest in the capacity upgrades needed to handle increasing order volumes.

This unstable market climate is highlighted by recent industrial data showing a reduction in the consumption of primary manufacturing materials, indicative of the wider economic difficulties encountered by component fabricators. According to the World Steel Association's outlook from October 2024, global steel demand was forecast to fall by 0.9% to 1.75 billion tonnes for the year. This decrease points to broader volatility within the industrial manufacturing sector, making procurement strategies more complex for rocker panel producers who depend on consistent material pricing to sustain production viability.

Market Trends

The adoption of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) within premium vehicle segments is developing as a key trend to mitigate the weight increases associated with electrification. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating these advanced composites into structural sills to guarantee rigidity and energy absorption without adding the mass typical of traditional metal alloys, thereby directly aiding range extension objectives.

This shift in materials specifically enables a lower vehicle center of gravity while preserving excellent crashworthiness during side collisions. As stated in the 'Toray Report 2024' by Toray Industries in November 2024, the company expects demand for regular tow carbon fiber to grow at an annual rate of 17% through 2030, propelled by the decarbonization needs of the mobility sector.

Concurrently, the market is witnessing a clear growth in aftermarket off-road rock sliders and protective guards, moving away from standard OEM replacement requirements. This trend is defined by enthusiasts who retrofit 4x4 vehicles with heavy-duty, chassis-mounted sliders engineered to endure harsh terrain impacts, placing a higher value on functional armor than on factory appearance.

This movement establishes a high-value niche for specialized accessory fabricators serving the overlanding community, which demands equipment capable of maintaining door sill integrity on rugged trails. According to ARB Corporation's 'Half Year Report' from February 2025, the company achieved sales revenue of $361.7 million for the period ending December 2024, a 5.9% rise attributed to the ongoing demand for off-road accessories.

Key Players Profiled in the Automobile Rocker Panels Market



Magna International Inc.

AISIN CORPORATION

Borealis AG

Golden Star Auto

DSI Automotive

WEMO Nederland B.V.

Shiloh Industries LLC

GEDIA Gebruder Dingerkus GmbH

OPmobility SE Sankei Giken Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Automobile Rocker Panels Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Automobile Rocker Panels Market, by Type:

Lower Quarter Panels & Door Rocker Panels

Automobile Rocker Panels Market, by Vehicle Type:



Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty Vehicles Heavy Duty Vehicles

Automobile Rocker Panels Market, by Material:



Stainless Steel

Fiber Rubber

Automobile Rocker Panels Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

