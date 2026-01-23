Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Warning For 6 Districts

Due to a lower atmospheric circulation over southern India, there's a chance of rain in Tamil Nadu. The Chennai Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy rain in 6 districts, including Chennai and Kanchipuram, tomorrow.

The Met Centre says heavy rain is likely in 6 districts including Chennai tomorrow due to easterly waves and a lower atmospheric circulation. Today, light rain is expected.

Tomorrow, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and other districts.

Light to moderate rain is likely in some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On Jan 26, similar weather is predicted for interior and coastal Tamil Nadu.

Today, Chennai will be partly cloudy with light rain. Max temp 28-29°C, min 22°C. Tomorrow, expect moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms. Max temp 28°C, min 22°C.