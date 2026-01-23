Popular Tulu Social Media Influencer Asha Pandit Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack

Asha Pandit, a social media influencer from the coastal region who became widely recognised for her humorous scolding in the Tulu language, passed away today after suffering a sudden heart attack. Her untimely death has left her fans and the local community in shock. Known for her unique style of addressing trolls and spreading laughter through short reels, she also identified herself as a theatre artist and had been actively performing for over a decade. Pandit's sudden demise has saddened many who admired her talent and light-hearted humour.

Humorous Reels And Unique Style

Asha Pandit ran a small canteen in a tent near Alape, Mangaluru, where she created reels during her free time. Her videos often featured her humorously scolding online trolls who left negative comments in the Tulu language.

She would jokingly call critics“monkey-faced” or“mussel-mouthed” while responding to remarks such as,“Do you need all this at your age?” or“You are a grandmother, why do you wear lipstick?” Her witty comebacks in Tulu and Kannada won the hearts of viewers and brought smiles to many.

Social Media Reaction To Her Passing

The news of Asha Pandit's death was shared via her Instagram account, stating,“Your beloved Asha Pandit has left us all. She had a heart attack.”

Fans and followers expressed shock and grief, posting messages such as,“This is truly shocking news. May her soul rest in peace.”

Actress Ashvithi Shetty, also from the coastal region, shared her condolences, saying,“I don't know what to say. You always brought a smile to my face. I didn't know you personally, but I am truly heartbroken to hear this news.”

Theatre And Singing Career

Before gaining fame on social media, Asha Pandit had been active in theatre for about 14 years. She performed in several plays, including roles as a goddess, and was recognised as a popular drama artist in the coastal region. In addition to acting, she was also known for singing film songs beautifully. Her distinctive style of speaking, combined with her humour, made her a beloved figure in coastal Karnataka.

Sudden Demise Leaves Fans Mournful

Asha Pandit's sudden death has saddened countless fans and fellow performers. Many have taken to social media to express disbelief and grief, reflecting on how unexpected and fragile life can be.

