Fortuna Female Society Expands Woman:Kind Café To Runcorn

MENAFN - Pressat) Fortuna Female Society has announced the expansion of its Woman:Kind Café service, extending provision into Runcorn from February 2026.

Woman:Kind Café is a confidential peer-support space for women affected by domestic abuse, past or present. Alongside peer support, the café provides signposting to other local support services in Halton. Fortuna Female Society can also refer women on to trauma-informed counselling sessions.

Woman:Kind Café already runs twice per month at Widnes Library. The new Runcorn sessions build on the existing service, extending access across the borough.

From February 2026, sessions will run as follows:



Runcorn: Halton Lea Library, every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month Widnes: Widnes Library, continuing every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month

The expansion increases access while maintaining existing provision in Widnes.

Laura Bevan, Chair of Fortuna Female Society, said:

“We are seeing a growing need for safe spaces where women can talk, be listened to, and be guided towards the right support when they need it. Expanding Woman:Kind Café into Runcorn allows us to meet that need more effectively across Halton."

Laura added:

"Everything we do is rooted in our mission of creating safe spaces for women to connect, rise and thrive.”

Fortuna Female Society is a registered charity (Charity Number 1213200) working across Halton to create supportive spaces for women through a wide range of groups, activities, and support services. These include peer-support cafés, wellbeing sessions, creative activities, and opportunities for connection and confidence-building.

More information about Fortuna Female Society and its activities is available on its website at: