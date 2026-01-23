MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Atlas Critical Minerals to Ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell on Monday, January 26, 2026

Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX) ("Atlas Critical Minerals" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing projects in rare earths, nuclear-grade graphite, and uranium, essential for the artificial intelligence revolution, energy transformation, and defense uses, today announced it will ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Marc Fogassa, Chairman and CEO of Atlas Critical Minerals, will lead the ceremony alongside other members of the Company's Board of Directors and management team.

"This Opening Bell Ceremony celebrates an important milestone for Atlas Critical Minerals and marks the second time we are ringing the Nasdaq bell as part of the Atlas Group," said Mr. Fogassa. "I am proud of our team's dedication in building a diversified portfolio of critical minerals essential to the future of energy, technology, and national security. We look forward to the journey ahead as a Nasdaq-listed company."

The Opening Bell Ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York, NY. To view the broadcast, please visit: .

About Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation

Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX) is an exploration and development company focused on critical minerals, including rare earths, graphite, and uranium. The Company's focus is to build a diversified global supply chain for the strategic minerals essential for the artificial intelligence revolution, energy transformation, and defense uses. More information is available at and in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Critical Minerals and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2025. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at . In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations

Brian W. Bernier

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (833) 661-7900

