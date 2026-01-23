Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Outbound Travel Slips But Remains Above Pre‐Pandemic Levels

2026-01-23 08:06:43

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In 2025, the total number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad decreased by 2.3 percent compared with 2024, reaching 2 109.9 thousand people, Azernews reports via the State Statistical Committee. Of those who traveled abroad, 41.2 percent went to Türkiye, 14.5 percent to Russia, 10.7 percent to Georgia, 9.7 percent to...

