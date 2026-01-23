Azerbaijan Outbound Travel Slips But Remains Above Pre‐Pandemic Levels
In 2025, the total number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad decreased by 2.3 percent compared with 2024, reaching 2 109.9 thousand people, Azernews reports via the State Statistical Committee. Of those who traveled abroad, 41.2 percent went to Türkiye, 14.5 percent to Russia, 10.7 percent to Georgia, 9.7 percent to...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment