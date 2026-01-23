France To Provide Ukraine With 13 MW Of Electricity And Generators Barrot

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this on air with BFMTV, Ukrinform reports.

“France will provide Ukraine with the equivalent of 13 megawatts of electricity and around one hundred generators so that cities and regions where infrastructure has been destroyed could receive energy support. This assistance will complement the support provided by other countries,” the minister said.

According to Barrot, later in the day, he will also hold talks with his counterparts from the G7 countries and other states regarding urgent energy assistance for Ukraine.

“This afternoon, I will chair a meeting involving the G7 countries, as well as the Nordic and Baltic states, to respond to the emergency energy situation previously highlighted by President Zelensky,” he specified.

Barrot also added that the issue of control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains“at the very heart of the peace negotiations.”

As reported by Ukrinform, support to stabilize Ukraine's energy sector has been provided by 17 countries and the European Union.

