Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-01-23 08:01:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23 January 2026

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together“PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 22 January 2026 in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased
Date: 22 January 2026
Purchase Price: £5.057		 Matching Shares
Date: 22 January 2026
Nicholas Wiles 25 25
Rob Harding 24 24


The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:
PayPoint plc

Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7701 061533

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)






 Name
  • Julian Coghlan
  • Simon Coles
  • Ben Ford
  • Robert Harding
  • Samantha Holden
  • Mark Latham
  • Tanya Murphy
  • Stephen O'Neill
  • Christopher Paul
  • Anthony Sappor
  • Josephine Toolan
  • Katy Wilde
  • Nicholas Wiles
  • Nicholas Williams
    • 2 Reason for the notification
    a) Position/status
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Financial Officer
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Executive Officer
  • PDMR
    • b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
    a) Name PayPoint plc
    b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
    4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code    		 Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
    ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
    b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
    c)






    		 Price(s) and volume(s)






    		 Price(s) Volume(s)
    1. £5.057 25
    2. £5.057 25
    3. £5.057 24
    4. £5.057 24
    5. £5.057 25
    6. £5.057 25
    7. £5.057 25
    8. £5.057 24
    9. £5.057 25
    10. £5.057 25
    11. £5.057 25
    12. £5.057 25
    13. £5.057 25
    14. £5.057 20
    d)






    		 Aggregated information
    - Volume
    - Price
    - Total






    		 Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total
    1. 25 £5.057 £126.43
    2. 25 £5.057 £126.43
    3. 24 £5.057 £121.37
    4. 24 £5.057 £121.37
    5. 25 £5.057 £126.43
    6. 25 £5.057 £126.43
    7. 25 £5.057 £126.43
    8. 24 £5.057 £121.37
    9. 25 £5.057 £126.43
    10. 25 £5.057 £126.43
    11. 25 £5.057 £126.43
    12. 25 £5.057 £126.43
    13. 25 £5.057 £126.43
    14. 20 £5.057 £101.14
    e) Date of the transaction 22 January 2026
    f) Place of the transaction XLON


    1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
    a)






    		 Name
  • Julian Coghlan
  • Simon Coles
  • Benjamin Ford
  • Rob Harding
  • Samantha Holden
  • Mark Latham
  • Tanya Murphy
  • Stephen O'Neill
  • Christopher Paul
  • Anthony Sappor
  • Josephine Toolan
  • Katy Wilde
  • Nicholas Wiles
  • Nicholas Williams
    • 2 Reason for the notification
    a) Position/status
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Financial Officer
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Executive Officer
  • PDMR
    • b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
    a) Name PayPoint Plc
    b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
    4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code    		 Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
    ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
    b) Nature of the transaction Matching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
    c)






    		 Price(s) and volume(s)






    		 Price(s) Volume(s)
    1. Nil 25
    2. Nil 25
    3. Nil 24
    4. Nil 24
    5. Nil 25
    6. Nil 25
    7. Nil 25
    8. Nil 24
    9. Nil 25
    10. Nil 25
    11. Nil 25
    12. Nil 25
    13. Nil 25
    14. Nil 20
    d)






    		 Aggregated information
    - Volume
    - Price
    - Total






    		 Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total
    1. 25 Nil n/a
    2. 25 Nil n/a
    3. 24 Nil n/a
    4. 24 Nil n/a
    5. 25 Nil n/a
    6. 25 Nil n/a
    7. 25 Nil n/a
    8. 24 Nil n/a
    9. 25 Nil n/a
    10. 25 Nil n/a
    11. 25 Nil n/a
    12. 25 Nil n/a
    13. 25 Nil n/a
    14. 20 Nil n/a
    e) Date of the transaction 22 January 2026
    f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue



    MENAFN23012026004107003653ID1110641046



    GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date
    Search