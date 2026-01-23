YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services Announces Power Move

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alexandria, VA, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services, a leading career coaching company, is excited to announce the launch of Power Move, its white-glove, Do it-For-You (DFY) job search solution for executives and high-performing professionals who want results without sacrificing their personal lives.

Rather than focusing primarily on professionally written marketing documents, strategic guidance, and limited interview preparation, Power Move delivers a fully managed job search. Clients review and approve curated job opportunities while YES manages applications, recruiter correspondence, and targeted networking outreach on the client's behalf.



Power Move builds on YES' established outcomes across its client base. Historically, after the company's career coaching services, clients interview with an average of 5 organizations, receive outreach from 7 recruiters following LinkedIn optimization, and secure a new role in 2 months from resume finalization. Clients typically receive multiple offers and increase compensation by an average of 18%.



The launch of Power Move comes in response to rising executive burnout and growing demand for job search solutions that reduce time demands and emotional strain. The service is now available to select clients seeking a fully managed, done-for-you approach to career advancement.



“Power Move was created for busy professionals who want to reclaim time and emotional bandwidth during a job search,” said Katherine Akbar, president of YES.“Our clients are perfectly capable of running their own searches, but the process can still drain time and confidence. With Power Move, we take over the implementation and prepare clients for every interview, so they can stay focused on their lives while we manage the search. Clients love the relief-and they love the results.”



YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services is a 5-star rated career coaching company across Yelp, Facebook, and Google with an A rating on Angie's List and an A+ rating at the Better Business Bureau. With a growing team of 14, including career coaches, certified resume writers and editors, plus a 7-person expert HR Advisory Team, the company has become nationally renowned for helping people achieve their career dreams.



Alongside Power Move, some of the other services offered at YES include:



outplacement services

Talent optimization

Interview coaching

job search coach

Career change coaching Executive coach

YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services encourages professionals interested in learning about its flagship Do it – With – You solution, Career Catapult, to visit its website today at to schedule their free consultation.



About YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services



YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services-formally known as Your Edge for Success YES-has been helping people achieve their career dreams since its establishment in 2009.

With a dedicated team of career coaches, certified resume writers and editors, and a 7-person expert HR Advisory Team, YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services offers a personalized and multifaceted approach for individuals to achieve their professional goals.



To learn more about YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services and the launch of Power Move, please visit the website at or schedule your free consultation at YESconsults.



CONTACT: YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services 6544 Spring Valley Dr Alexandria Virginia 22312 United States 703-300-6231