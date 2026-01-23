Daxor Corporation Announces $9 Million Registered Direct Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAK RIDGE, TN, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NasdaqCM: DXR) (“Daxor” or the“Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with fundamental investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 765,958 shares of its common stock (the“Shares”) at a purchase price per Share of $11.75. The offering is expected to close on or about January 26, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds from the offering to the Company are expected to be approximately $9 million, before deducting placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A registration statement on Form N-2 (File Nos. 333-281622 and 881-22684) relating to the shares of common stock being offered was originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on August 16, 2024 and declared effective on January 20, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when filed, may be obtained on the SEC's website at or by contacting Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, 121 S 8th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor is tackling healthcare's“multi-billion-dollar silent crisis”, the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

COO – Head of Capital Markets

COREIR

212-655-0924