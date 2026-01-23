Vice President Urges Citizens To Follow Netaji's Ideals At Parakram Diwas Event In Cuttack

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (IANS) Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Friday attended the Parakram Diwas celebrations at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthplace Museum in Odisha's Cuttack, urging the citizens to follow Netaji's Ideals of Courage, Unity and Supreme Dedication to Nation-Building.

The grand celebrations at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthplace Museum marked the 129th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter of the country.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President paid heartfelt tributes to Netaji, describing him as a great son of Bharat. He termed his visit to Netaji's birthplace as deeply enriching and said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose not only fought for India's freedom but also had a clear vision for the nation's governance after Independence. Radhakrishnan noted that Netaji envisioned India as a strong, powerful and poverty-free nation.

Recalling the stirring strains of“Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja”, the marching song of the Indian National Army, the Vice-President said that Netaji's vision of a strong and self-reliant Bharat continues to inspire the nation and urged citizens to collectively pledge to march towards the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047, drawing inspiration from Netaji's ideals of courage, unity and supreme dedication to the motherland.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan observed that Odisha occupies a special place in India's civilisational journey, where history, spirituality and culture blend seamlessly.

He appreciated the Odisha Government for its focused efforts towards tribal development, initiatives aimed at improving the living standards of tribal communities, and sustained infrastructure development. Expressing confidence in the State's progress, he said that with continued good governance, Odisha would emerge as one of the leading States in the country.

Referring to Odisha's rich legacy of resistance from ancient times through the freedom struggle, the Vice-President said this heritage found a powerful echo in Netaji's revolutionary path. The land that withstood invasions and preserved its identity, he said, deeply understood Netaji's message that freedom is achieved not through submission, but through courage and unity. During the programme, the recorded address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was telecast.

The Vice-President noted that the Prime Minister had conferred due honour on Netaji by observing his birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas since 2021 and by renaming Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

He added that Parakram Diwas is not merely an occasion to remember Netaji's valour, but a clarion call for every Indian to act boldly in the service of the nation.

The Vice-President also recalled that Netaji's life story was the first to ignite patriotic fervour in his own heart, inspiring a lifelong commitment to public service and national duty.

As part of the commemorative programme, the Vice-President inaugurated the INA Postal Stamp Gallery, an exhibition on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose organised by the Ministry of Culture, and the Netaji Sanskruti Bhawan.

The celebrations were attended, among others, by the Governor of Odisha, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati; the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi; the Minister of Culture, Government of Odisha, Suryabanshi Suraj, among others.